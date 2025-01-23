Morgan Wallen to Bailey Zimmerman: Your Drunk Performance Was ‘Great’

Bailey Zimmerman had a rough time getting through his set at Luke Bryan's Crash My Playa event in Mexico last week, and the internet took notice.

In a heartfelt video message to fans on Tuesday (Jan. 21), the "Rock and a Hard Place" hitmaker apologized, admitting he'd had too much to drink beforehand.

"I'm so sorry to everybody ... I know I let y'all down ... I let myself down," the caption of his apology video read.

Inside the clip, he admitted that he "decided to drink that day," and that he "got up on stage and I was too drunk to play. I sang awful, I played awful. Nobody got the show that they wanted or paid for."

Zimmerman asked fans for grace, but several of his buddies — including 2024 CMA Entertainer of the Year winner Morgan Wallen — came to his rescue in the comments section on Instagram, assuring him it happens to everyone.

The "You Proof" singer writes, "I thought you sounded great."

Wallen knows a thing or two about over-indulging. He appeared in court in December for an event that happened last year, when he threw a chair off the roof of a downtown Nashville bar.

Humbly, Zimmerman rejected Wallen's compliment, saying: "For sure not my best, bub."

"Been there dude. Learn from it and move on, proud of you for owning it, now go be the star you are," Chase Rice adds.

Meghan Patrick chimed in, too, writing: "Proud of you for owning it buddy, that says more about you than your mistakes."

Zimmerman will spend time reflecting before his next show, which isn't until March 1 in West Palm Beach, Fla.

