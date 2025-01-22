Bailey Zimmerman says he's embarrassed and disappointed in himself after his performance at Crash My Playa in Cancun last weekend.

The "Holy Smokes" singer acknowledges that he was "absolutely awful." During a video shared to socials, he asks for grace, understanding and forgiveness.

Luke Bryan, Jason Aldean, Kane Brown and more also played the 10th Annual Crash My Playa.

Zimmerman's previous hit songs include "Fall In Love" and "Religiously."

The 24-year-old is from Louisville, Ill.

"I was always raised up to hit my problems head on and never lie and always be truthful and honest, even when you're embarrassed," he says to start Tuesday's (Jan. 21) video.

What Happened to Bailey Zimmerman at Crash My Playa?

A separate video shared to social media finds fans upset about the experience. In the most-viewed clips, he's singing "Rock and a Hard Place" in a way that's more screamy than usual.

"I can't lie, I was so excited for this song!" says @christineidaho on TikTok. "I think we deserve a redo!"

Country fans on social media accused Zimmerman of being drunk during his performance, and he confirms that was the case.

"I decided to drink that day," he says, "and I got up on stage and I was too drunk to play. I sang awful, I played awful. Nobody got the show that they wanted or paid for."

The country music community was mostly understanding. Ashley Cooke, Chayce Beckham and Meghan Patrick applauded his willingness to own the mistake in the comments.

"Been there dude," says Chase Rice. "Learn from it and move on, proud of you for owning it, now go be the star you are."

"I'm just asking for a little bit of grace," an embarrassed Zimmerman says in his video.

He'll have some time to think about it and make changes before his next show. Per his official website, Zimmerman's next concert isn't until March 1 in West Palm Beach, Fla.