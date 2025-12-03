Before he was topping charts, growing the most famous mullet in music, and selling out stadiums, Morgan Wallen was just a sweet Southern guy… going on a few dates with comedian Leanne Morgan’s daughter.

Yep. You read that right.

Leanne shared the hilarious (and surprisingly wholesome) story on a recent episode of Theo Von’s This Past Weekend podcast, and it’s as small-town sweet as you’d hope.

From Charity Gigs to Casserole Promises

Wallen and Leanne first crossed paths years ago at a charity event in Knoxville, Tennessee — back when he’d just been cut from The Voice and was still working as a landscaper.

“That little thing was mowing, had mowing equipment, and we both got asked to do a charity thing,” Leanne recalled. “I think they paid us $200 — if they paid us anything.”

Morgan sang. Leanne did comedy. And backstage? She was immediately charmed.

“I thought he was so sweet and darling... I promised him a casserole,” she said. “He goes, ‘I’m gonna try to make it in country music.’ And I thought, ‘How is that little thing gonna go?’”

Turns out, that “little thing” went pretty far.

Morgan + Maggie?

Some time after the event, Wallen took Leanne’s daughter, Maggie, on a couple of dates.

But according to Leanne, it didn’t last — not because he wasn’t nice, but because Maggie quickly realized… “I think he likes wild girls that like to key cars.”

“See, my children went to a Christian school and were told not to,” Leanne joked. “She thought he was darling… but he liked girls that like to fight in the yard. And that’s okay! There’s pretty girls in Powell!”

Wallen may have been sweet, but Maggie was “cut from a different cloth.”

“We’re not fighters,” Leanne said proudly. “We’re lovers.”

A Near-Miss (and a Perfect Story)

Did Maggie miss her chance at becoming the First Lady of Mullet Nation? Or did she dodge a very twangy tornado?

Either way, we’re obsessed with this story: a perfect Southern almost-love tale complete with charity gigs, casseroles, and one hilarious mama trying to make sense of it all.

And to be fair, if you’re gonna date a country star, at least make sure your mom’s a stand-up legend who’ll tell the story later.