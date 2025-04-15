We May Have Found Morgan Wallen’s Mystery Female Duet Partner

Morgan Wallen recently confirmed that his album, I'm The Problem, dropping on May 16, will bring his first-ever female duet.

He's been tight-lipped, but we may have figured out the not-so-well-kept secret.

Enter pop star Tate McRae.

Morgan Wallen Duet Partner @TateMcrae, Instagram loading...

On Tuesday, McRae posted an Instagram Story slide that says a lot without saying anything. It's a photo of a Tennessee Volunteers with the number "T8" on it — her name, Tate.

Squint and you'll notice the small patch at the V-neck of the jersey: MW. Morgan Wallen.

There is a pretty solid chance that this could be Wallen's mystery duet partner, and the country star and his team are doing a dang good job of sending fans on a fun little scavenger hunt.

People have been guessing feverishly since Thursday (April 10), when the singer said that all guesses he'd seen up top that point were wrong. Those included big-name female country artists, like Ella Langley, Lainey Wilson and Miranda Lambert.

But no one was quite expecting a Wallen/McRae collab, and if that guess is right, it's going to be a big drop in the music world.

Who Is Tate McRae?

Tate McRae is a Canadian pop singer and dancer who's been doing the music thing since competing on So You Think You Can Dance in 2016. She's three albums deep now — So Close to What dropped this year, bringing with it the Top 10 single "Sports Car."

