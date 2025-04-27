Morgan Wallen’s Ex is Back With the Love of Her Life

Morgan Wallen's ex-fiancée KT Smith, with whom he shares son Indigo Wilder, has reconciled with her husband Luke Scornavacco.

After some hints that the couple was working on getting back together, Smith officially announced their reconciliation on social media, posting a carousel of family photos including four-year-old Indie.

"Look what the Lord can do," she captioned it simply. "Happy Easter."

In the shots, Smith and Scornavacco are cozied up on a picnic blanket in the grass, a bucolic farm background and red barn behind them. She's wearing what appears to be her wedding dress from their original ceremony, and the photos were taken at the same venue where they tied the knot: A spot south of Nashville called Magnolia Farm. But it doesn't appear that these shots were taken on the wedding day itself, since both Scornavacco and Indie are wearing different outfits than they did at the ceremony.

Little Indie is especially adorable in this photo shoot, rocking cowboy boots and a white button-down shirt as he poses beside his mom and gives his stepdad a big hug.

A Timeline of KT Smith and Luke Scornavacco's Marriage, Split + Reconciliation

Smith and Scornavacco announced their engagement in March 2024, and revealed they'd gotten married just days later.

But the couple split in January 2025 after nine months of marriage.

At the time, Smith shared an Instagram Stories slide saying they "decided to separate," but that there was "nothing but love on both sides" and they would be "rooting each other on from a distance."

"We just haven't worked out in a while, and we both need to be the best version of ourselves," she added.

During a March episode of Bunnie Xo's Dumb Blonde podcast, Smith said the fact that they were both social media influencers was a contributing factor in their marriage troubles, as well as the fact that she was shouldering a larger share of the family's financial expenses.

But in that same interview, she said she was also open to the idea of getting back together with Scornavacco.

When Did KT Smith Get Engaged to Morgan Wallen?

During her time on Dumb Blonde, Smith also shared a timeline of her relationship with the country superstar, which began on Snapchat in 2016. At the time, Wallen was just launching his career in country music.

Their relationship was rocky but intense, and he proposed in a JCPenney parking lot in Knoxville, Tenn. in 2017. Their engagement didn't last long, but they continued an on-again, off-again relationship throughout his rise to fame. Finally, they broke off their relationship for good around that time that Smith found out she was pregnant with their son.