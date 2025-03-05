The Real Story Behind Morgan Wallen’s Son’s Unusual Name

Morgan Wallen's young son, Indigo Wilder Wallen, has a name that means something important to both his parents.

In a new installment of Bunnie Xo's Dumb Blonde podcast, Wallen's ex-fiancée, KT Smith, explains the story behind the unusual moniker — and how little Indie was almost named something completely different.

Wallen's son was born in July of 2020.

By the time he was born, Wallen and his son's mother — KT Smith — had already split.

They had a lengthy on-again, off-again relationship at one point, and were briefly engaged during late 2016 and early 2017.

In her interview with Bunnie Xo, Smith explained that Wallen wasn't very involved in her pregnancy, saying they only spoke "probably twice" during those nine months. She chose a name for their son on her own.

"I saw it in a dream," she reveals. "He was going to be Indigo James."

There was just one problem: Turned out, Wallen wasn't a huge fan of her selection. Some fans may remember that when his son was first born, Wallen initially introduced him to the world under another name: Wilder.

"Little Wilder, I'm a changed man. Since you came into the world Friday, I see mine differently now. It's not just me anymore, and I'm glad it's not," the singer wrote in a social media post announcing the baby's birth.

Smith says adding "Wilder" to Indigo's name was a last-minute decision. "I was like, 'You know what, fine, I'll change it,'" she remembers.

It makes sense that this is the name Wallen would highlight in his announcement post: Wilder is a profoundly special name to the singer since it has a family connection.

"It's a family name for Morgan, and he was always super close to his granddad, and his granddad passed. So it was a very special name for him," Smith relates. "So. He just became Indigo Wilder. It was a good compromise without having to change the whole thing."