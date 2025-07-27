Morgan Wallen once again encountered an unruly fan when his 2025 I'm the Problem Tour headed to Seattle, Wash. over the weekend.

Video taken by someone in the crowd shows Wallen walking through his crowd to give high fives, when one person appears to tug on his arm.

The singer paused and turned around to face that person, perhaps in confrontation, before his security guard kept him moving down the line.

Wallen appeared a little upset by the incident, but held out his hands to resume greeting the rest of the crowd as he continued on with his show.

The moment occurred during the part of Wallen's show where he walks down an aisle through the crowd to get to a B Stage for a portion of his set.

It was that same point in the show where he ran into a similar issue one week ago, in Glendale, Ariz., during a concert that seemed to leave the star with a bad taste in his mouth.

Morgan Wallen Thought He Might Never Go Back to Arizona After This Show

The sleeve-tugging incident was just part of what made Night One in Glendale chaotic, according to fan reports on social media.

Users who said they were at that show reported that fans were throwing things onstage, presumably for Wallen to sign, as he was performing. One person who was in the crowd said that crew members even came out to clear the items offstage.

Wallen appeared visibly frustrated during portions of the show: During one part, where he pours liquid from a gas can around the stage, he swung the can back and forth instead, splashing concertgoers in the front row.

Wallen + His Arizona Fans Made Peace on Night Two

Fortunately for Wallen and his fans in Arizona, the singer's second night in Glendale seemed to go much smoother -- a change he even commented on from the stage.

"I didn't know if I was ever gonna come back to Arizona after that crowd last night, but I think tonight you guys might change my mind," he told the audience.

It's unclear whether the grabbing incident in Seattle took place on his first or second night performing in the city.

Wallen is booked for back-to-back nights in the same city for the majority of his I'm the Problem Tour dates.

The tour is scheduled to continue into mid-September.