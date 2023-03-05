Morgan Wallen treated a massive crowd of Nashville fans to an acoustic release show party for his One Thing at a Time album on Friday night (March 3), but one day prior, he played a show that was even closer to his heart: A set at his alma mater, Gibbs High School, outside of Knoxville, Tenn.

The show, a collaboration with Spotify, was announced during the school day on Thursday (March 2) when Wallen himself made an appearance at an assembly for seniors at the high school.

"My name is Morgan Wallen. I graduated from here in 2011. This place is special to me. A lot of the people here are special to me," the singer said from the stage. "In honor of that, I'm gonna play a concert just for you guys, plus one. Every single one of y'all."

The show took place on the school's baseball field -- a hat tip to Wallen's own high school career as a baseball player. During his performance, he thanked the school for allowing him to use the field, and acknowledged that the show he was about to perform might do some damage to the green.

During his set, Wallen brought the school's principle onstage as he presented Gibbs High School with an oversized check signifying a $35,000 donation from his Morgan Wallen Foundation.

"It combines my love of sports and music," the singer said of his foundation, according to TikTok footage posted by Music Mayhem Magazine. "Without those two things, I don't know where I would be. I don't know what my life would look like. I know that it would look a lot different.

"So that's what I'm gonna try to do, is give back to those two things, and then just people in need, you know?" the singer continued, explaining the impetus for making his donation to the school. "It's gonna go to instruments for their choral department, a piano and an electric keyboard...and then instruments in the band department, I'm getting two clarinets and two saxophones. And then baseball, I'm getting them a new field cart, so hopefully that thing's gonna get this field back in shape after y'all trample it down [tonight.]"

Wallen's hometown show -- and his Nashville album release party, are two warm-ups for his massive upcoming One Night at a Time Tour. The world tour kicks off in New Zealand on March 15.