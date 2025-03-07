Morgan Wallen's newest song tease leaves one wondering if we're in for a new, more reflective era for the CMA Entertainer of the Year. "I'm a Little Crazy" presents a "Me Against World" attitude, but it's much softer than some of the snarling types you've heard previously.

If there is a chip on Wallen's shoulder, you won't find it in the verse and chorus he released to social media on Thursday (March 6). His tone is more protected honesty, and the arrangement reflects that.

Should he release this song as-is, it will become one of his quietest songs to date.

Wallen's new album I'm the Problem is slated for a 2025 release.

He's already sent three songs from the album to radio and either teased or full-stop released three more.

His last album One Thing at a Time was certified 7X Platinum in October.

"Oh, once you get to know me / I'm a coyote / In a field of wolves," Wallen sings to start the chorus. "Oh, I'm a red-letter rebel / But some become the devil / When the moon is full / Yeah the only thing keeping these tracks on the train / Knowing I'm a little crazy but the world's insane."

The vocals are over little more than an acoustic guitar, and his contemporaries noticed. "Guy can sing" says Dan + Shay's Dan Smyers.

"Yes sir" adds Randy Houser.

"That vocal is (stick of butter emoji)," offers songwriter Nicolle Galyon.

"I keep a loaded .44 sitting by the bed / For the jeepers and the creepers who ain't right in the head / Hope I never have to use it, but you never know these days / I'm a little crazy, but the world's insane."

Enjoy the new song, followed by everything we know about Wallen's next album.

Morgan Wallen's I'm the Problem Album: Everything We Know

In January, Morgan Wallen revealed that his next album will be called I'm the Problem and it will drop in 2025. He has not yet shared an official tracklist for the project or a final release date, but most fans assume the following songs will be included:

“Lies Lies Lies”

“Smile”

“Love Somebody”

“I’m the Problem”

“Superman”

“I’m a Little Crazy”

So far, the new songs have been slow to mid-tempo vocal showcases that sound like a personal reflection. It's hard to say that this will be his theme, however, as both of his last two albums included a variety of sounds and tones — enough to fill over 30 tracks each.

"Okey dokey then (fire emoji)," Kane Brown wrote on Wallen's Instagram post.

The clip amassed over five million views on that platform in the first 18 hours.

