Morgan Wallen lends his voice and experience to rapper Lil Durk's new song "Broadway Girls," a beat-heavy mix that may be too on-the-nose for single men who've strolled Nashville's most famous row of bars and honky-tonks.

Let's just say that this isn't the song a local tourism board is going to choose for its next ad campaign.

Wallen opens the song and carries the hook: "There's two things that you're gonna find out / They don't love you and they only love you right now / If I was smarter I'd have stayed my a-- at home / And leave them Broadway girls alone."

Later, during the second verse, Lil Durk adds his perspective to a similar message, ultimately deciding that: "Oh, think I oughta settle down / And find me somethin' I can take back to my hometown."

That "somethin'" isn't on Lower Broadway at 2AM.

Living in Nashville, Wallen learned all about Lower Broadway. He was seen socializing at Kid Rock's Big Honky Tonk & Steakhouse last spring, waving at fans below his balcony view. He's also popped up at several establishments in downtown Nashville, or national country stages to pick a song or two. Most memorable was his cameo during Luke Bryan's concert in July.

These events received heavy attention as they came months after he was filmed using the N-word after a night out with friends. That January 2021 incident led to a months-long ban on radio and streaming playlists for Wallen, and a continued ban at awards shows. In some cases the ban has loosened, as shown by his single "Sand in My Boots" nearing the Top 10 on Billboard's Country Airplay chart.

Country singer and Wallen friend Ernest (Ernest K. Smith) helped Wallen, Lil Durk (Durk Banks) and five others write "Broadway Girls." Charlie Handsome produced the song.

Lil Durk is a 29-year-old rapper out of Chicago, who's previously collaborated with Drake and Pooh Shiesty.