Morgan Wallen's British invasion has begun.

Days after revealing a project filmed and recorded at London's Abbey Road Studios, the "Man Made a Bar" singer announced a July 4 concert at London's Hyde Park.

The venue hosts just a few concerts each year, including Bruce Springsteen, Billy Joel and Guns N' Roses in 2023.

The last country artist to play Hyde Park was the Chicks, who opened for Springsteen in July 2023.

The last country star to headline there may have been Shania Twain in 2003 (online records are incomplete). No country artist has headlined a British Summer Time concert.

Twain is also set to play BST Hyde Park on July 7.

Wallen performed in London for the first time in December of 2023. The response was overwhelming, and the singer enjoyed the experience. He'd dip into Abbey Road to record the seven-song Abbey Road Sessions. The studio is famous for being where the Beatles recorded.

More artists are expected to be added to Wallen's Hyde Park show. Tickets go on sale on March 13 at the BST Hyde Park website.

Morgan Wallen in Hyde Park Poster BST Hyde Park loading...

This new show will take place in the middle of Wallen's One Night at a Time Tour, set to begin on April 4 in Indianapolis. A host of artists will join him for stadium shows across America. Bailey Zimmerman, Jelly Roll, Jon Pardi and Lainey Wilson are but a few who will appear at various dates.

Earlier in 2024, Planet 7 Casino found Wallen's summer tour to be the second most popular concert ticket of the season, behind Taylor Swift.

