Morgan Wallen brings "More Than My Hometown" into cinematic focus with a dramatic music video for the fated tale of small-town love.

Directed by Justin Clough, the clip acts as a heart-strung mini-movie. It takes its beats from Wallen's all-too-real lyrics about a relationship severed by life's other aspirations. The tale is brought to life by a couple of talented actors, the musician included: Wallen portrays one of the characters' big brother.

The music video emerged this week, hot on the heels of Wallen's other addictive single of late, "7 Summers." "More Than My Hometown" was first released in April as the lead number from the musician's forthcoming second studio album, and it has already proven to be a hit at country radio.

The tune — composed by Wallen with Michael Wilson Hardy, Ernest Keith Smith and Ryan Vojtesak, and produced by Joey Moi — landed at No. 17 on Billboard's Hot Country Songs chart for the week ending Aug. 22. It went up three positions from No. 20, where it was situated two weeks prior.

"Thought we could start the week off with a 'More Than My Hometown' video, let me know what you think," Wallen shared with fans on Monday (Aug. 24) in the comments of the clip found on YouTube.

It only serves to build more excitement for the singer's upcoming effort, his anticipated sophomore collection after 2018's If I Know Me. So far, a release date and title for the new album has yet to be announced.