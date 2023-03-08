Morgan Wallen Takes the Top Spot on Billboard’s All-Genre Artist 100 List

Morgan Wallen is once again on top of Billboard's Artist 100 list. Hot off the release of his new album One Thing at a Time, the "Thought You Should Know" singer has reclaimed the No. 1 position, moving up from No. 3.

This is Wallen's seventh non-consecutive week at the summit, adding to his record among country artists. The only other acts to come close to his number of weeks at the top are Jason Aldean and Luke Combs, who have each spent three weeks at No. 1.

It's Taylor Swift, however, who holds the all-time record for all genres of artists, with 64 weeks.

The "Whiskey Glasses" singer dropped his third studio album on March 3. Six songs from the project are currently charting on the Billboard Hot 100: "Last Night" (No. 5), "Thought You Should Know" (No. 13), "You Proof" (No. 21), "One Thing at a Time" (No. 51), "I Wrote the Book" (No. 63) and "Everything I Love" (No. 93), which helped propel Wallen to the top of the Artist 100.

"Thought You Should Know" is Wallen's latest single — it is No. 1 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart and has been there for three weeks.

Billboard's Artist 100 is based on overall performance of an artist and consumption of their music. The chart takes into account radio airplay, streaming and albums and song sales.

Wallen will take his One Thing at a Time album on the road beginning March 15. The One Night at a Time Tour will travel the globe with 40 dates in four countries. Ernest and Bailey Zimmerman will serve as direct support, though, Hardy and Park McCollum will tap in for a few shows.