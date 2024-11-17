Morgan Wallen Just Beat Garth Brooks, Luke Combs to Nab a New Record

Morgan Wallen is no stranger to the top of the charts. But even for him, the new record he broke this week is quite an accomplishment.

According to Luminate data tracked by Billboard, Wallen's "Lies Lies Lies" placed at No. 1 on the Hot Country Songs chart for the week dated Nov. 23. That marks his fifth No. 1 hit on the chart in 2024 -- more chart-topping songs than any artist has ever had in one year in Hot Country Songs chart history.

In 2023, Wallen himself earned four No. 1s over the span of the year. He was in a three-way tie with Garth Brooks and Luke Combs for the number of singles notched in a single year.

Now, though, that record is broken -- and Wallen has bested two of country radio's most all-time popular artists.

"Lies Lies Lies" is actually Wallen's first No. 1 on the Hot Country Songs chart that he submitted as a solo artist.

His collaboration with Thomas Rhett, "Meemaw's House," was on top for one week back in March. The next month, Wallen was once again on top for a week, this time with his Eric Church duet, "Man Made a Bar." During the summer, "I Had Some Help" -- which was the lead single off Post Malone's F-1 Trillion album -- reigned atop the chart for four weeks. Next up, Wallen's "Cowgirls," featuring Ernest, spent a week at No. 1.

Wallen released "Lies Lies Lies" in early July, as part of his live-in-studio Abbey Road Sessions collection. That project was a celebration of the one-year anniversary of Wallen's most recent full-length studio project, One Thing at a Time.