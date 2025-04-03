I Found a Crazy Detail of Morgan Wallen’s ‘SNL’ Saga That Nobody’s Talking About

Last Saturday (March 29), Morgan Wallen sent the internet into an uproar with just five words after appearing as the musical guest on Saturday Night Live.

As he was leaving the show's home of New York, N.Y., after an early exit from the SNL stage that caused speculation he might have beef with the show, Wallen posted a snapshot of an airport tarmac to his Instagram Stories, writing, "Get me to God's country."

Presumably by "God's country," he meant his home state of Tennessee. At the very least, he was talking about someplace more rural, far away from the crowds of New York City.

But exactly six years to the day before Wallen's SNL gig and viral Instagram post, the country music world was also buzzing about "God's Country," for a different — but indirectly related — reason.

What's the Story Behind "God's Country"?

On March 29, 2019, Blake Shelton released a single called "God's Country." It was a massive hit for Shelton: "God's Country" shot to the top of the Billboard country radio charts, and placed at No. 3 on the year-end chart for Billboard's U.S. Hot Country Songs. Shelton also gave the track's title to his album that year.

In the chorus of the song, its lyrics describe "God's Country" as the rural South. Shelton celebrates a life of blue-collar hard work, faith and simple pastimes, ending the song with his wish to live his whole life in "God's Country," and ultimately be buried there.

"I saw the light in a sunrise / Sittin' back in a 40 on the muddy river side / Gettin' baptized in holy water and shine / With the dogs runnin'," Shelton sings in the chorus. "Saved by the sound of the bein' found / Dixie whistle in the wind that'll get you Heaven-bound / The Devil went down to Georgia but he didn't stick around / This is God's country."

Shelton's version of "God's Country" is essentially consistent with the kind of country lifestyle that Wallen often extols in his own songs. But that's not the only reason that there could be a connection between Shelton's 2019 hit and Wallen's 2025 Instagram post.

What Does "God's Country" Mean to Morgan Wallen?

All three of the writers on "God's Country" have written songs that Wallen has cut, too. Not only that: One of them is Hardy, who is one of Wallen's best friends in the music industry and closest collaborators.

Hardy and Wallen have toured together, written songs together, duetted and spent time together on their days off. Not only are they close, but both of them are longtime songwriters who are so entrenched in the songwriting community that it's not a stretch they would remember the anniversaries of each other's big hits.

So it's entirely possible that Wallen might have remembered the anniversary of the "God's Country" release, and mentioned it in his post either as a small shoutout to Hardy, or because subconsciously, it was on his mind.

What Other Reasons Are There That "God's Country" Is Important to Morgan Wallen?

Wallen is one of country music's biggest superstars — and he's one of its most controversial figures, too.

From No. 1 hits and sold-out tours to high-profile arrests and a racist slur scandal that kept him benched by the country music mainstream for the better part of 2021, Wallen's spent a whole lot of time in the headlines — and not always in a good way.

He opened up about the pressures and perils of fame in a recent appearance on Theo Von's podcast, where he admitted that he hasn't been in a bar since he was arrested for throwing a chair off the rooftop of Eric Church's downtown Nashville bar in April 2024.

Furthermore, he says that his favorite pastimes these days take place in more rural settings.

"It's not ideal to go anywhere and if you don't get bothered, you're on edge the whole time because you thought that you might," he says . "There's things you just don't do. You don't do 'em anymore. That's okay.

"That's why I've taken up hunting so much," Wallen continues. "I can go be with my buddies in the middle of nowhere. I can be at ease. I can not stress out. You just find ways to supplement it."

What Was the Reaction to Morgan Wallen's Post About "God's Country"?

Fans had mixed feelings on Wallen's SNL appearance, including the message he posted on his way out of town.

Some agreed with the sentiment as a celebration of rural life. Others saw it as a "disrespectful" slight to SNL, seeing it as a statement that Wallen had beef with the show, the cast or New York City in general.

SNL cast member Kenan Thompson admitted that Wallen's Instagram Stories slide was "not necessarily my favorite."

"You trying to say that we are not in God's country?" he continued, presumably referring to the show's home of New York. "We're not all in God's country? We're not all under God's umbrella?"

