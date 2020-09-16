Knock 'em back! Morgan Wallen used the 2020 ACM Awards stage as if he actually had a live audience in attendance on Wednesday night (Sept. 16).

Indeed, the singer and his powerful backing band's performance of Wallen's 2018 single "Whiskey Glasses" at the Grand Ole Opry went off as if the group was performing in front of thousands of adoring fans. Of course, due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the 55th Academy of Country Music awards had no public spectators in attendance. Still, there's no doubt the electric run-through got home viewers' foots a-tappin.'

Ahead of the performance, host Keith Urban commended the 27-year-old singer as the real deal. Wallen was also nominated for New Male Artist of the Year, but that distinction ultimately went to Riley Green.

The 2020 ACM Awards broadcast graced viewers' screens Wednesday after a five-month delay caused by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The annual awards show, first scheduled for April in Las Vegas, was postponed to September in Nashville. The Academy announced this year's nominees in February.

Don't forget to check out the full list of 2020 ACM Awards winners. Wallen's performance only serves to build more excitement for the singer's upcoming effort, his anticipated sophomore collection after 2018's If I Know Me. So far, there's no title or release date, but the singer's pushing for a double album.