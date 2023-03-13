Morgan Wallen's new One Thing at a Time album is the No. 1 album in the country (all genres), and it's not even close. The singer's latest out-performed the other nine albums on the Billboard 200 Top 10, combined.

With 501,000 equivalent album units earned (Billboard's term for physical sales, streaming and digital downloads, combined) One Thing at a Time gives Wallen and Big Loud Records the largest week of any album in 2023. It's also the biggest country week since Taylor Swift's Red (Taylor's Version) in Nov. 2021.

Song streams make up 76 percent of the total, Billboard reports. With more than 498 million streams, Wallen's third studio album tops country music's all-time high water mark and lands at No. 5 of all time, behind a pair of Drake albums, another from Swift and one from Drake and 21 Savage.

About 24,000 people bought a physical copy of One Thing at a Time, while another 87K paid to download the full thing digitally. Here are the other nine projects inside the Top 10 on the Billboard 200:

To recap:

Morgan Wallen's One Thing at a Time: 501,000 equivalent album units.

The other nine albums in the Top 10: 439,000 equivalent album units.

The full Billboard article makes note that the size of One Thing at a Time (36 songs) plumps up the streaming totals, but also explains that even if it was reduced by half, it'd still be one of the best streaming country weeks ever.

There is a clear advantage to releasing a very large album. Over the last year, the average length of an album topping the Billboard 200 is 19 songs. This makes the upcoming release of Luke Combs' Gettin' Old album (March 24) one to watch. His popularity rivals Wallen's, and the new album will hold 18 songs — a total unthinkable just a few years ago.