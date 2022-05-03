Dolly Parton Remembers Naomi Judd: ‘Just Know That I Will Always Love You’

Dolly Parton has shared a heartfelt message in remembrance of her longtime friend Naomi Judd following her her death on Saturday (April 30).

"I was so shocked to hear about Naomi's passing," Parton says in a message posted to her social media accounts. "Naomi and I were close. We were very similar. We were the same age and both Capricorns. We loved big hair, makeup and music."

Parton goes on to explain her close relationship with the entire Judd family, which first formed decades earlier when Naomi's country music career had just begun.

"I have always loved Ashley, Wynonna and Naomi," Parton continues. "They've always been like sisters to me. Congratulations Wynonna for you and your mom being inducted into the Hall of Fame yesterday. I am sorry I couldn't be there but I can hear Naomi saying now 'Oh well, a day late and a Dolly short.' Congratulations and condolences are both in order. Just know that I will always love you."

Parton's message is the latest in an outpouring of tributes to Judd, whose death at the age of 76 sent shockwaves through the country music community. Naomi Judd shot to fame as one-half of the mother-daughter duo the Judds in the mid-1980s, earning 14 No. 1 singles over the course of their career.

Naomi Judd died just one day before she was scheduled to appear at the Judds' induction ceremony into the Country Music Hall of Fame. On Sunday (May 1), Ashley Judd was by Wynonna's side during the emotional ceremony, which went on as scheduled per the family's wishes.

"Though my heart's broken, I will continue to sing, because that's what we do," Wynonna said during her short but powerful speech at the Hall of Fame induction.

