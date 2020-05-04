Dixie Chicks singer Natalie Maines required immediate medical attention after slicing her finger open on a mandoline slicer. The 45-year-old shared photos on Instagram that document the process of getting stitched up while in quarantine.

A medical professional named Spencer came to Maines' home to help bandage and perhaps stitch the digit. The first picture below gives a pretty good summary of what happened, but from there she shows more photos. It wraps with a series of quips about how Maines ended up paying Spencer — and the finger that remains unscathed after the slicing incident. Videos were available at the star's Instagram story.

2020 was to be a year of new music for the Dixie Chicks, but they announced last month that their Gaslighter album will be delayed indefinitely due to the coronavirus. The new album features the scorching title track and another new song released last Friday (May 1) called "Julianna Calm Down."