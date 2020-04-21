Dixie Chicks Postpone ‘Gaslighter’ Album Release

The Dixie Chicks have postponed the release of their forthcoming new album, Gaslighter. The record was to be their first studio project in 14 years.

Gaslighter, originally due out on May 1, has been postponed indefinitely, according to Rolling Stone, Consequence of Sound and other outlets. No new release date for the album was given when the announcement was made on Tuesday (April 21).

A number of albums and hundreds of tours and festivals have been postponed this spring, in light of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Within the country music world, Luke Bryan's Born Here, Live Here, Die Here album was pushed from April to August, while Margo Price's new That's How Rumors Get Started is also indefinitely postponed.

Gaslighter, when it is finally released, will be the Dixie Chicks' first album since 2006's Taking the Long Way. That project was their first following negative comments Maines made about then-President George W. Bush during the run-up to the U.S. invasion of Iraq in 2003; the backlash from those remarks damaged the Chicks' career and resulted in country stations across the U.S. banning their music.

The Dixie Chicks returned to the United States for their first stateside tour dates since then in 2016. Maines previously teased a 2020 arena tour for the trio, but no dates have been announced yet.

Why Were the Dixie Chicks Banned, Anyways?