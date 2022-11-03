Nathan Wilson has always tapped his foot to the beat bumping in his head.

“I was always getting in trouble in class for doing it,” the Kentucky native tells Taste of Country in a recent interview. “My mom took me to the doctor's office to see if I have ADHD (Attention-deficit/Hyperactivity disorder), and they were like, ‘Yeah, your kid's messed up and he needs medicine" [Laughs]

"My mom bought me a drum set instead. That's kind of how I coped with all my energy throughout school and stuff."

Now at the age of 21, Wilson has found a way to shift his physical and emotional energy into his music, including his new single “Meant for You," which he wrote alongside friend and songwriter Liam Coleman during a writer’s retreat in West Virginia.

“I was talking to somebody when I wrote the song and you know, I thought I was in love,” he says quietly, quickly clarifying that he isn’t talking to that ‘somebody’ anymore.

"The song is basically about how you got to have this to make the other work. I need someone like you to be there. If you're not there, then I'm not complete. If you are not there, what's the point of me, you know?”

This honesty and relatability delight Wilson’s growing fanbase, as it was just this past summer that the former golf course superintendent shared his music over TikTok.

“I put ‘Better Than You’ out on TikTok and didn't think anything was going to come of it,” recalls Music Row’s newest viral sensation, who moved to Nashville in February of 2022 with just $800 in his pocket, “But then I woke up the next morning and it was already at 60,000 views.”

“Better Than You” has now gone on to amass more than three million organic streams.

“It's really cool to be able to go somewhere and sing a song and somebody that you have never met before knows every single word,” Wilson says.

And now, the drummer-turned-guitarist-turned-singer-songwriter is hoping the same thing happens with "Meant for You." A teaser video for the song has already been viewed more than 400,000 times on TikTok.

“All I have ever wanted to do was sing,” he says. “And now, I’m getting to do just that.”