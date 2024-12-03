Nostalgic! Nesquik Taking Us Back to Grandma’s Kitchen With New Flavor

Walk into your grandmother's house on any given holiday and you'll smell her baking her famous homemade, warm and chewy chocolate chip cookies.

Just hearing that, you can practically taste them, right?

Nesquik is capitalizing on that nostalgia with a new flavor: Chocolate Chip Cookie Milk.

Nestle's popular flavored milk brand has teamed up with their sister brand, Toll House, to bring consumers what they're hoping will be the must-have throwback drink of 2025.

Food blogger @Markie_devo broke the news with a very jubilant post:

He points out that this pre-mixed milk will be a low fat offering that's jam packed with protein. The drink will be available at all 7-Eleven stores starting in January of 2025.

Commenters on his post said it best:

"Still gonna dip cookies in it," one writes.

Another says, "Finally, they’ve answered our prayers."

Just stopping by your local convenience store and grabbing a chocolate milk can bring back some nostalgia. Now if you add in the sweet flavor of Nestle's Toll House chocolate morsels, you'll be zooted off to another planet instantly.

Snacks from the '90s That Have Disappeared Was there anything better than opening your lunch box and seeing Shark Bites packed in next to some Hi-C Ecto Cooler? A simple pleasure kids of today can't experience.

What other snacks came and went from our lives in the 1990s and beyond? Follow us as we look back at some '90s snacks that have since disappeared. Gallery Credit: Wood