In case you haven’t been paying attention to what is going on in the fast food world, Chick-Fil-A made news when the company altered their French fry recipe, hoping to make the waffle fries a bit crispier.

But even in the world of fast food, people seem to get mad over everything little change, and CFA superfans are not pleased about this shakeup.

So, I wanted to get a taste for myself and see if I could detect a big difference in their fries.

As you can tell by my reaction, they are still good! Honestly, it’s hard to screw up French fries. As long as they aren’t ice cold, fries are good. And the new Chick-Fil-A fries have a bit more crispiness to them, but by the time I got to the bottom of the container, they were the exact same.

Also, people were very judgmental that I put mayonnaise on my fries. I am not alone in this — it's a big thing in Belgium, where some people believe French fries were invented. Many residents believe that ketchup is too strong and overpowers the taste of the fry, but mayo is much milder and allows the potato taste to come through. Don’t knock it until you try it.

If you were on the fence about trying the new Chick-Fil-A fries, don’t be scared to take the new ones for a spin, and if you are feeling frisky, try the mayo, too.