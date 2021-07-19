Poll: What’s Your Favorite New Country Song on the Radio in July 2021?

Evan Paul is the host of Taste of Country Nights, a syndicated radio show heard on more than 100 country radio stations nationwide. Producer Amber co-hosts the show with him every night from 7PM to midnight. Together they play the best new country music and interview today's top stars, like Luke Combs, Dan + Shay, Keith Urban, Luke Bryan, Brantley Gilbert, Lady A, Maren Morris, Miranda Lambert + more! ​​​​​​​​​​​

There has been a waterfall of new country songs hitting the radio in July. I'm sure you share my joy in knowing that when you turn on your favorite radio station this month, you will for sure hear a song you love come on.

Luke Combs' "Cold as You" just hit radio and is already in the Top 3 most-requested country songs of the night on Taste of Country Nights. Everything Combs releases shoots to the top of the charts, so I expect another No. 1 to come of this one.

Garth Brooks' "That's What Cowboys Do" hit radio stations in America just a few days ago, and it's already becoming quite popular, as is Eric Church's "Heart on Fire." That one's from his new triple album, Heart & Soul and was a big hit among fans even before its radio release.

Walker Hayes' "Fancy Like" took over social media with a viral dance that the singer and all of his kids were a part of, and now its taking over country radio as well. People are loving the positivity and the sound of it!

Other releases to country radio in July 2021 include:

Toby Keith, "Old School"

Filmore, 'Who Cares"

Cam, "Till There's Nothing Left"

Brothers Osborne, "I'm Not for Everyone"