NFL superstar Christian McCaffrey has listed his massive mansion in North Carolina for sale, and pictures show a jaw-dropping residence worth every penny of its asking price.

McCaffrey is currently the running back for the San Francisco 49ers, after getting traded from the Carolina Panthers in 2022. He's now listed his former home in Mooresville, N.C., for $12.5 million, according to Realtor.com.

The NFL standout's 6-bedroom, 8-bathroom, 11,831-square-foot residence features a number of top-notch amenities, including:

A panic room.

A home theater.

A wine cellar.

A guest house.

McCaffrey paid $7.5 million for the North Carolina estate in 2020. Called Grand Lac Chateau, the luxurious home sits on just under 9 acres of land, and McCaffrey's asking price equates to $1,057 per square foot and a monthly payment of $73,903, according to online property sites.

Victoria Speer of the Agency Charlotte holds the listing on the house. She sold the property to McCaffrey in 2020, and she says the decision to sell it has been "a really difficult decision, because he loved the property a lot."

“He really loved the theater room for movie nights. He loves the lake, because he loves to fish," she states.

Scroll through the pictures below to see inside Christian McCaffrey's spectacular $12.5 million mansion.

