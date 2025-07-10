Kirk Cousins may be a high-paid NFL star, but when it comes to haircuts, he keeps it simple.

The Atlanta Falcons quarterback — who earns millions per season — is all about a low-stress grooming routine, and that means Great Clips.

In Season 2 of Quarterback on Netflix, Cousins casually logs into the Great Clips app to check wait times, and he'll reserve a spot if it’s under 15 minutes.

A joint Instagram post from the NFL, NFL Films and Netflix Sports shows the pro athlete waiting patiently for his turn in the salon chair.

When called, he sits down and gets "a one fade up," using a photo from a Falcons game as a reference.

No glam squad, no VIP passes, just a $20 cut and a quick in-and-out.

"Everybody needs a little rush in their lives, and I get mine when I go to Great Clips to get my haircut," Cousins quips from the chair in what could easily be a commercial.

The Relatable Routine

Cousins’ everyday haircut habit struck a chord online.

"Damn, Kirk just like me with the Great Clips cut — even though this dude is a multi-millionaire," one fan comments on the video.

"I love when rich people just do the simple things," adds another.

The love didn’t go unnoticed. Great Clips responded by giving Cousins their first-ever VIP card to honor his "regularly requested haircut," according to a company statement.

The card grants free haircuts for him and select friends, just for keeping it real.

He and his wife, Julie, have two young sons, adding even more relatability to his no-frills approach to life outside the spotlight.

Big Salary, Low-Maintenance Vibes

Despite his humble grooming style, Cousins is one of the highest-paid quarterbacks in NFL history.

In 2024, he signed a four-year, $180 million deal with the Falcons, including $100 million guaranteed.

His career earnings top $330 million — and counting.

Despite being a multimillionaire, he’s still checking the Great Clips app like the rest of us.