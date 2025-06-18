Oak Ridge Boys singer Duane Allen lost his wife of nearly 55 years in 2024, and in a new interview, he reveals the song on the group's latest album that's especially connected to her — and why he hasn't sung it live.

Allen's wife, Norah Lee Allen, died on Easter Sunday in 2024 after a long illness.

The Oak Ridge Boys were in the middle of recording their most recent album, Mama's Boys, during her illness, and Allen tells Taste of Country that one particular song was very difficult for him to complete in the studio.

"There's a song on here called 'Ever With Me,' and if you listen closely enough, you can hear the trembling in my voice," he shares.

Get our free mobile app

"We decided to leave it on, because it was real," Allen adds. "I was going through losing my wife during the recording process of that song, and it has a lot of emotion in it. I really like it."

Though the Oak Ridge Boys have been back out on the road since the album's release in October, Allen says he has no idea when — or if — the special song will make it into the live set.

"We've not been able to do that on stage yet, because I'm not sure I can even get through it," he admits.

The Oak Ridge Boys intended to retire in 2024, but they rescinded those plans, and they have a busy touring schedule in the back half of 2025. The Country Music Hall of Famers have also said more new music is part of their future plans.

Keep up with the Oak Ridge Boys' latest news and tour dates via their official website.