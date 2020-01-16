Old Dominion Plot 2020 U.S. We Are Old Dominion Tour Dates

Old Dominion will hit the road in 2020 for a string of headlining shows in America. The pop-country group's U.S. leg of their We Are Old Dominion Tour is set to launch in May.

The first show of the American leg of the We Are Old Dominion Tour is set to take place at the Key West Amphitheater in Key West, Fla., on May 5. It runs through Aug. 21, wrapping with a show at the PNC Waterside Pavilion in Solomons, Md. Dustin Lynch and Carly Pearce are set to join the group as support acts on the tour.

“We are so excited for this lineup! We’ve had the pleasure of playing shows and making music with both Carly Pearce and Dustin Lynch for years now," Old Dominion frontman Matthew Ramsey says in a press release. "Dustin brings the heat like no other, and it will be amazing to have a female act as strong as Carly out there with us!”

Old Dominion finished strong in 2019 by scoring their eight consecutive No. 1 hit with "One Man Band." The song is the first single from their self-titled third album, which debuted at No. 1 after its release in November of 2019.

The newly-announced summer dates for the U.S. follow a string of concert dates Old Dominion have slated for Canada in February, as well as overseas dates set for March. The group are also set to perform with Kenny Chesney on his Chillaxification Tour from April through August.

Old Dominion's Summer 2020 U.S. We Are Old Dominion Tour Dates:

May 5 -- Key West, Fla. @ Key West Amphitheater

May 14 -- Greensboro, N.C. @ White Oak Amphitheatre ^^*

May 15 -- Charleston, S.C. @ Volvo Car Stadium ^^*

May 20 -- Tuscaloosa, Ala. @ Tuscaloosa Amphitheater ^^*

May 21 -- Orange Beach, Ala. @ The Wharf Amphitheater ^^*

June 04 -- Westbrook, Me. @ Maine Savings Pavilion at Rock Row^^*

June 05 -- Canandaigua, N.Y. @ CMAC ^^*

July 16 -- Berkeley, Calif. @ The Greek Theatre *

July 17 -- Stateline, Nev. @ Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harvey’s

July 22 -- Brandon, Miss. @ Brandon Amphitheater ^^*

July 23 -- Rogers, Ark. @ Walmart AMP ^^*

Aug. 20 -- Simpsonville, S.C. @ CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park ^^*

Aug. 21 -- Solomons, Md. @ PNC Waterside Pavilion ^^*

^^ - Dustin Lynch

* - Carly Pearce