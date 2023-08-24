Oliver Anthony's "Rich Men of North Richmond" is a fairytale compared to a new song called "I Want to Go Home."

The viral singer predicts a third world war and begs God to "take him home" before the chorus arrives. Anthony's lyrics are a stunning contrast to his conversation. In videos shared with fans on YouTube, he's preached hope and the possibilities within all humans.

"I didn’t used to wake up feeling this way / Cussing myself every damn day," he sings to end each refrain of "I Want to Go Home," and it never lets up.

Related: Here Are the Lyrics to Oliver Anthony's "Rich Men North of Richmond"

A lo-fi version of "I Want to Go Home" was first released in April of 2023. This new music video was recorded similarly to "Rich Men ..." — he stands alone in the woods with a few trappings of modern life (a truck and SUV) flanking him and a sleeping dog. Once or twice, footage of Anthony walking a trail with his dogs is used to interrupt the performance. When his eyes aren't closed, he's looking down to his left, as if he's too ashamed of his pain to make eye contact.

Find the full lyrics to "I Want to Go Home" (written by Anthony) below. He has not yet shared plans for a formal studio recording, but this new music video serves hope that he may re-record more from his catalog soon.

Related: 16 Oliver Anthony Songs That Prove "Rich Men ..." Was No Fluke

Oliver Anthony, "I Want to Go Home" Lyrics:

If it weren’t for my old dogs and the good Lord / They’d have me strung up in the psych ward / Because everyday living in this new world / Is one too many days for me / Son we’re on the brink of the next world war / And I don’t think / Nobody’s praying no more / And I ain’t saying I know it for sure / I’m just down on my knees / Begging the Lord / Take me home / I wanna go home.

Chorus:

I don’t which road to go / Been so long / I just know / I didn’t used to wake up feeling this way / Cussing myself every damn day.

It’s always some kind of bill to pay / People just doing what the rich man say / I wanna go home.

Four generations, farming the ground / Grandsons sell it to a man out of town / And two weeks later the trees go down / Only go concrete growing around / I wanna go home / I wanna go home.

Repeat Chorus:

People have really gone and lost their way / They all just do what the TV say / I wanna go home.

If it weren’t for my old dogs and the good Lord / They’d have me strung up in the psych ward.

The Best Oliver Anthony Songs — His Entire Catalog, Ranked A chronological listen of Oliver Anthony 's songs shows a longterm effort to massage the themes present in "Rich Men of North Richmond." Fans will also find he's capable of so much more than being a blue collar folk hero.

The best Oliver Anthony songs are dynamic and complete. They also hold true to the buoyant optimism he speaks of during candid conversations on his YouTube page. Hope isn't always present, however — tracks released in late summer 2022 find the Virginia-raised singer on a dark path, singing of heartbreak and suicide. You can hear and see (if there's video) the strains of life across his face.

Taste of Country ranked all 16 songs Anthony has released so far. Most are cell phone recordings, but we didn't hold a lack of production quality against him. Instead, each song is rated based on strength of message, originality and overall appeal. "Rich Men ..." ranks third, which is not a criticism of his debut hit as much as it is praise of two other mostly unheard-of songs.