Olivia Newton-John’s Daughter Shares Mother’s Final Words to Her

Six months after her death, Olivia Newton-John's family is opening up about the star's final moments on earth.

Her husband, John Easterling, and daughter, Chloe Lattanzi, sat down with Today to talk about the icon, who died on Aug. 8, 2022 after a battle with cancer.

Before she passed, Newton-John lost her ability to speak. According to Lattanzi, her mother continued to act just like herself right up until the end.

“The last words she could say to me was, ‘My sunshine,” she reveals. “And right before she lost her ability to speak, she was making jokes.”

Newton-John fought a lengthy war with breast cancer. The Grease star had many up and downs throughout her 30-year battle, and she shared those tense moments with her fans. She dedicated much of her life to finding a cure for cancer using alternative methods like plants, and even started her own foundation, the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund.

At the time of her death, her family asked that fans donate to the foundation rather than send flowers.

“She had the willpower, even in her most difficult times, to really bring in the light and to bring in the love,” Easterling says of his wife of 15 years. “And she was who she was all the way through.”

The singer and actress worked on several small projects before finally landing the role of Sandy in the 1978 film adaptation of Grease. She was 28 at the time and reluctant to take on the role of a high school student, but she eventually accepted, and the film became the No. 1 movie at the box office that year. It kick-started a very successful career in acting and music.

But to Lattanzi, she was just mom.

“I love my mom more than anything,” she shares. “She’s my mama, you know? She’s not Olivia Newton-John to me, but I’m so glad that she was Olivia Newton-John for so many people.”