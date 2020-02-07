Words like "hope" and "magical" are often used to describe St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Songwriters like Eddie Maddux might also add "inspirational."

The Henderson, Ky., native recently joined Taste of Country station WBKR, 92.5 the Country Station in Owensboro, Ky., to share a song he wrote about St. Jude. It's his fourth year teaming up with the station's morning show. This song is called "One Child at a Time" and is inspired by "just listening and hearing these kids and the fight they have and the success that they do have."

His friend Brandon sings the acoustic song, a song that spotlights the good that comes out of the Memphis-based hospital daily. It's a renowned research facility that shares information and treatment protocols freely. As far as patients and their families are concerned, the best part is it's all free. No family ever receives a bill from St. Jude.

From Feb. 6-7, Taste of Country will assist more than a dozen country radio stations in raising money for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital with a webathon/radiothon. Nearly $9.2 million has been raised during the previous six joint efforts, with much more raised from other TSM stations later in the year. If you'd like to donate, check here for various options.