Proceed with caution — Oreo has just revealed eight new flavors coming to stores in 2026, and we are excited to be alive for it.

All Recipes has done the heavy cookie dunking here and reports which eight flavors to expect and when.

What Are The New Oreo Flavors Coming in 2026?

Oreo Cakesters Confetti Cake: These treats have started appearing in stores this week and will make their full debut in 2026. The new Oreo Cakester Confetti Cakes feature two soft confetti cakes filled with a layer of birthday cake-flavored crème. Need I say more?

Oreo Thins Chocolate Ganache: As a non-baker, I had to look up what ganache actually is, but Oreo describes this one as a decadent chocolate ganache–flavored crème sandwiched between ultra-thin chocolate wafers. Honestly, it sounds like the kind of snack you eat with your pinky in the air.

Oreo Minis Chocolate Crème:These already exist in the full-size version, but now Oreo is rolling out a mini option for snacking on the go. They’re made with chocolate-flavored crème and two bite-sized cookies. You’ll find it in 3-ounce bags and shareable (but why share?) 8-ounce pouches.

Get our free mobile app

Oreo Muffins: These are already available, but only in bulk and at Costco...until now. The new release will be sold in packs of two. Oreo Muffins transform the brand’s beloved taste into a soft, baked treat.

Oreo Cookie Dough: This came out and ruffled snacking feathers in 2014, but then abruptly disappeared for good. Until now. Oreo Cookie Dough features two chocolate chip-flavored cookies with a layer of cookie dough-flavored crème dotted with chocolate chip inclusions.

Oreo Reese’s Cookie: This exciting collaboration brings the two brands together permanently, as these will hit and stay on store shelves in the beginning of January.

Read More: Game Changing Zero Sugar Oreo Cookies Coming to Stores

Snacks from the '90s That Have Disappeared Was there anything better than opening your lunch box and seeing Shark Bites packed in next to some Hi-C Ecto Cooler? A simple pleasure kids of today can't experience.

What other snacks came and went from our lives in the 1990s and beyond? Follow us as we look back at some '90s snacks that have since disappeared. Gallery Credit: Wood