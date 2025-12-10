A major update is coming to one of America’s most iconic cookies. Mondelēz International, the parent company of Nabisco, has announced that their famous Oreo cookie will now be available in a sugar-free version — and the internet is going bananas.

Oreo cookies are easily one of the most popular snacks on the planet — and likely will be for generations to come. Over the years, the brand has released countless limited-edition flavors, seasonal twists and international varieties, but this time they’ve created something that has never existed before.

Will Zero Sugar Oreos Contain Aspartame?

Anyone who is diabetic or watching their sugar intake will flip over the new sugar-free Oreo cookies that The Kitchn is reporting will be Aspartame-free.

Ok, so maybe they can make Oreos sugar-free, but there's no way they can still stay sugar-free and come in Double Stuf Oreo form, right?

Will There Be a Double Stuf Sugar-Free Oreo?

You bet your cookie there will be. The first two launches of Zero Sugar Oreo Cookies will come in both regular and Double Stuf for you to enjoy.

The packaging is a complete 180 from Oreo’s usual look. Zero Sugar Oreos will come in a stand-up bag, making it easy to snack while doing anything — like driving or pretending to work, which is what I’m doing right now.

With all of that good news, I do have some bad news to share.

When Do Zero Sugar Oreo Cookies Hit Stores?

Zero Sugar Oreo Cookies are hitting store shelves — but not until January 2026. You’ve got a few weeks to mentally prepare for what you’ll do once you get your hands on a bag, which will cost around $5.

Internet folks are already chiming in, saying things like, “People keep dissing zero-sugar stuff, but for people with insulin resistance it’s all we can have. Please let us enjoy our chemicals lmao.”

Another wrote, “Yesssss I’m so glad they’re making these — now I can tell my mom about them.”

