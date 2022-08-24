Phil Vassar and Deana Carter are teaming up for a very special co-headlining tour this winter.

The '90s country hitmakers will hit the road in support of Vassar's upcoming EP, which is set for release this fall. The project includes two original Christmas songs that Vassar and Carter co-wrote, titled "Coming Home for Christmas" and "Brand New Year." Country fans will be able to hear those new tracks, along with many more holiday classics, when the pair kick off their Coming Home for Christmas Tour on Nov. 25 in Renfro Valley, Ky.

Carter will accompany Vassar on all 14 tour stops of the U.S. tour, which is currently scheduled to wrap up on Dec. 18 in Oxford, Ala. The trek, which marks Vassar's sixth holiday tour, will give fans a unique chance to see the longtime pals share stories and swap songs together.

"I love Deana. She is one of my dearest, oldest friends," the "Just Another Day in Paradise" singer says. "She’s an amazing talent and an even better person. I’m really excited to bring this tour to all the fans this holiday season."

Carter recently celebrated the 25th anniversary of her hit album Did I Shave My Legs For This? by releasing a deluxe version of the record, featuring guest vocals from Ashley McBryde, Lauren Alaina, Martina McBride, Terri Clark and many more.

In 2020, Vassar shared Stripped Down, his first album of new material since 2009. The project includes a special duet with his daughter, Haley, and his own version of "Postmarked Birmingham," which Vassar wrote and later became a hit for country group BlackHawk in 1997.

Additional tour stops are expected to be announced in the weeks to come.

Phil Vassar & Deana Carter's Coming Home for Christmas Tour Dates:

Nov. 25 — Renfro Valley, Ky. @ Renfro Valley Entertainment Center

Nov. 26 — Nashville, Ind. @ Brown County Music Center

Nov. 30 — Hagerstown, Md. @ Maryland Theatre

Dec. 1 — Annapolis, Md. @ Maryland Hall

Dec. 2 — Hampton, Va. @ The Vanguard

Dec. 3 — Wheeling, W.Va. @ Capitol Theatre

Dec. 8 — Milwaukee, Wis. @ Northern Lights Theater

Dec. 9 — Milwaukee, Wis. @ Northern Lights Theater

Dec. 10 — Midland, Mich. @ Midland Center for the Arts

Dec. 11 — Fort Wayne, Ind. @ The Clyde

Dec. 15 — Charleston, S.C. @ Riviera Theater

Dec. 16 — Augusta. Ga. @ The Miller Theatre

Dec. 17 — Robinsonville, Miss. @ Gold Strike Casino

Dec. 18 — Oxford, Ala. @ Oxford Performing Arts Center