127 Pizza Hut Locations to Be Auctioned Off to Highest Bidder

You can now be the proud owner of a Pizza Hut location, if you happen to be the highest bidder.

The 127 Pizza Hut locations up for grabs are well-established and said to be thriving. National Franchise Sales is brokering the deal and has officially opened each location for auction to the highest bidder.

If you want to buy yourself or a family member a whole Pizza Hut, you have to get your bid in by Nov. 20 — that's the final day bids will be accepted.

According to RestaurantNews.com, the franchises — located across Illinois, Indiana, Georgia, South Carolina and Wisconsin — represent a significant opportunity for qualified buyers in the franchise restaurant sector.

The current owners of these 127 Pizza Huts, EYM Pizza, declared bankruptcy back in June, but claim that the restaurants are doing great. It was also in June when EYM closed about 12 Pizza Huts and now want to exit the pizza business all together.

According to CNBC, Pizza Hut's parent company, Yum Brands, just reported that store revenue is down 6 percent, so maybe EYM is hopping off of the pizza boat early. Or, it could be the almost $24 million dollars they owe to their creditors.

You be the judge. Either way, if you want to own a Pizza Hut, now is your chance to get a piece of a fully-established brand with restaurants already going and operating.

23 Country Stars With Their Own Bars + Restaurants Of all of the side hustles country artists could partake in, opening a bar or restaurant is the most fitting — and very common. After all, many of these stars got their start on a barstool, tip jar nearby, playing their music for anyone who would listen.

These places feel like home for many of these singers. Over the years, several artists have gotten into the bar or restaurant game, and for a select few, brands have turned into franchises with several locations and/or concepts — we're looking at you, Jimmy Buffett!

Let's take a look at the country star food and entertainment venues that have opened over the years. Gallery Credit: Jess

34 'Yellowstone' Facts You Probably Didn't Know How big of a fan of Yellowstone are you? These 34 facts about the Paramount Network show are sure to stump even the most dedicated viewers. They're almost all about the cast members and their real-life passions and roles.

The real-life marriage? Who has the most kills? Who told Taylor Sheridan "No"? These have all been added before Season 5 of Yellowstone resumes on Nov. 10.

John's kids? Beth's accent? Rainwater's guitar playing? Tate's spoilers? They're also included on this list of 34 Facts You Probably Didn't Know About Yellowstone. Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes