127 Pizza Hut Locations to Be Auctioned Off to Highest Bidder
You can now be the proud owner of a Pizza Hut location, if you happen to be the highest bidder.
The 127 Pizza Hut locations up for grabs are well-established and said to be thriving. National Franchise Sales is brokering the deal and has officially opened each location for auction to the highest bidder.
If you want to buy yourself or a family member a whole Pizza Hut, you have to get your bid in by Nov. 20 — that's the final day bids will be accepted.
According to RestaurantNews.com, the franchises — located across Illinois, Indiana, Georgia, South Carolina and Wisconsin — represent a significant opportunity for qualified buyers in the franchise restaurant sector.
The current owners of these 127 Pizza Huts, EYM Pizza, declared bankruptcy back in June, but claim that the restaurants are doing great. It was also in June when EYM closed about 12 Pizza Huts and now want to exit the pizza business all together.
According to CNBC, Pizza Hut's parent company, Yum Brands, just reported that store revenue is down 6 percent, so maybe EYM is hopping off of the pizza boat early. Or, it could be the almost $24 million dollars they owe to their creditors.
You be the judge. Either way, if you want to own a Pizza Hut, now is your chance to get a piece of a fully-established brand with restaurants already going and operating.
