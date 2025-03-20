Post Malone stepped up big to sing with Ashley McBryde during the Grand Ole Opry's 100 year anniversary celebration on Wednesday night (March 19).

The two singers paid tribute to Johnny Cash and his wife June Carter Cash in singing "Jackson," the couple's most famous duet.

Video shared at the Opry's Instagram finds the two contemporary singers staying true to the original. They also performed it like they'd been singing together for years.

In reality, the opposite is true.

More than 40 country stars appeared during Opry 100: A Live Celebration on NBC / Peacock.

Blake Shelton hosted the three-hour television event.

Post Malone also performed "T.R.O.U.B.L.E." with Travis Tritt.

Jelly Roll was originally scheduled to sing with McBryde. The reason for his absence isn't clear, but Post Malone took the stage instead, seemingly with very little notice. While country artists have touted the pop-crossover star's knowledge of country music, he hasn't had such a high-profile stage to showcase that until Wednesday night.

His performance with Tritt was equally strong and energetic.

Dozens of country performers took the stage at the Grand Ole Opry and Ryman Auditorium for the live television event. Alan Jackson, Reba McEntire, and Luke Combs provided highlights, as well. The totality of the lineup surpassed the best country awards show offerings, with Lainey Wilson, Eric Church, Garth Brooks, Ricky Skaggs and Vince Gill also appearing.

Carrie Underwood's tribute to Randy Travis was another moving moment from the all star event. In total, six Country Music Hall of Famers took a microphone to sing.

Both Post Malone and Ashley McBryde are enjoying a bit of a break between live performances, as his tour with Jelly Roll doesn't begin until next month, and her next live show isn't until April 10 in Texas.

Taste of Country has reached out to Jelly Roll's team for comment on his absence.