It appears Post Malone is ready for the world to hear some of the country music he's been working on in Nashville. The rapper took to social media on Thursday (Feb. 15) to share a clip of an unreleased track featuring Luke Combs.

In the clip, Malone jams out while mouthing along to the lyrics to a brand new country song. The mellow melody is reminiscent of the carefree tracks found in both artists' catalogs. The lyrics lend themselves to a sweeter time that both singers long for.

Although he didn't offer up any details, Malone did tag Combs in the caption alongside the clinking beer mugs emoji.

When Is Post Malone's Country Album Coming Out?

Rumors have been swirling about a country project from the rapper for quite some time. It was after a visit to Nashville that Malone confirmed he was working on a country record, during a Twitch livestream in November.

“Country record is coming," he said. "I keep singing a song that we made while I was in Nashville, and it's so f--king sick, but it's not out."

During his time in Music City, Malone performed on the CMA Awards stage and spent some time in the studio with a couple of hitmakers, like Morgan Wallen, Ernest and Brad Paisley.

Malone is on an ever-growing list of artists outside of country music who are experimenting with the genre. Ed Sheeran has expressed an interest in making country music, while Beyonce surprised the nation when she released two songs off her forthcoming country album, Renaissance Act II.

Specific details about Malone's project, like a title and release date, have not been announced.