Priscilla Presley is sharing a wish for her family on the birthday of her daughter Lisa Marie Presley on Wednesday, Feb. 1. Presley, who welcomed Lisa Marie with Elvis Presley on this day in 1968, says she is looking to "protect" her family and maintain togetherness.

"Today would have been Lisa's 55th birthday. My wish is to protect my three grandchildren and keep our family together," Presley tells People.

Lisa Marie was the only child to come from Presley's marriage to Elvis. The 77-year-old also welcomed a son, Navarone Garibaldi, with ex-partner Marco Antonio Garcia in 1987.

Presley is grandmother to Lisa Marie's three surviving children: Riley Keough and Harper and Finley Lockwood. As Riley Kough's husband revealed in his speech at Lisa Marie's memorial service, she's also a great-grandmother to Keough's child.

Presley continues her statement, expressing her grief for the loss of her only daughter on what would have been her 55th birthday. She also thanks the public for their love and support.

"From the first moment I held Lisa in my arms, I've protected, loved and guided her, as I have my son," she says. "Our hearts are broken, and I am having to learn to live without my only daughter."

"We truly love all of you, and we feel your prayers. Thank you so much for caring so deeply for our family," Presley concludes.

The official Twitter account for Elvis Presley also commemorated Lisa Marie's birthday with a sweet photo of the late rock 'n' roll king and his daughter when she was a child. The post reads, "Happy Birthday, Lisa Marie Presley. Today, we are remembering and celebrating your life.

Lisa Marie Presley died on Jan. 12, 2023 on Thursday, Jan. 12 after suffering a full cardiac arrest at her home in Calabasas, Calif. An official cause of death has not yet been revealed — a medical examiner's ruling was deferred pending further tests.

Rarely Seen Pictures of Elvis With Lisa Marie Presley Lisa Marie Presley was nine years old when her father Elvis Presley died in 1977. This gallery of rarely seen family pictures shows how fond the rock n' roll legend was of his little girl.

On Jan. 12, 54-year-old Lisa Marie Presley died after going into cardiac arrest. Like her father, she leaves behind a young family.