Randall King is stepping away from the stage.

The Texas country singer announced he’s pausing his tour to focus on his personal life and seek professional help, sharing a candid message with fans about where he is right now.

Stepping Back to Focus on Health

In a statement, King made it clear the decision wasn’t easy — but necessary.

“It’s easy to get lost in this world. Sometimes you have no idea how deep into it you are until you step back and look,” he wrote.

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“Over the past couple weeks, I’ve dug deep and taken a hard look at areas of my life that need serious attention and change because not only have my choices affected myself, they have affected the people I love the most,” he added.

King said his faith played a major role in the decision to step away.

“My faith comes first, and right now I don’t feel right stepping on stage without the confidence that I’m living as the man God has called me to be,” he continued. “For that reason, I’m pausing touring for the time being. I’m actively seeking professional help and focusing on my faith, my health/mental health, and my family.”

Bigger Than Music

The singer acknowledged how difficult it is to cancel shows after spending the last decade on the road, but said the moment calls for honesty and change.

“It’s so hard for me to cancel shows because touring has been my life for the last decade,” King wrote. “But for the sake of my faith, my family, and my fans, I have to be authentic in this change in my life, and walk by Faith.”

He added that he plans to use this time to focus on getting better and returning stronger.

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“Let me take this time, commit to getting well, and through this, return stronger, focused, and more grateful than ever.”

King also thanked fans for their continued support, adding, “I’ve always looked at music as a way to heal, but this is bigger than music. I appreciate any prayers you have. Through God’s grace and mercy, I will rise from this and see y’all soon.”

Tour Dates Affected

King has canceled several upcoming appearances, including shows at the Six Shooter Music Festival in Kenedy, Texas, the Austin Rodeo, and the Party in the Desert Festival in Wickenburg, Arizona.

He has also postponed dates in El Paso, Texas, Tucson, Arizona, and a run of California shows, including stops in Anaheim, San Luis Obispo, and Sacramento.

As of now, his next scheduled performances are set for April 10 at the Waller County Fairgrounds in Hempstead, Texas, and April 11 at Billy Bob’s Texas in Fort Worth.

New Music Still Fresh

The announcement comes shortly after King released his latest single, “Thinkin’ ‘Bout Drinkin’,” on Feb. 20.

For now, though, the focus is clear — stepping away, getting right, and putting life ahead of the spotlight.