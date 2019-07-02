Randy Rogers Band debuted their music video for "Crazy People" in the most epic way possible—with their fans!

"Needing saving, late night chasing (longneck drinking) / Wrong side of the tracks / Lost inhibitions, strangers kissing, smoking out the back / Back seat loving, fighting, cussing, music way too loud / Bunch of heartbreaking, money wasting / Hell raising, crazy people / Crazy people / A bunch of crazy people," Rogers sings in the chorus.

The music video consists of live concert footage along with pictures and videos of their fans spanning their 19-year career. Fans submitted their favorite pictures to the band's director and producer, Trenton Johnson. Pictures range from them at concerts, to out at the bar, serving in the military, cheering at a Dallas Cowboys football game and just being all-around crazy.

The live shots give fans a taste of what it is like at a Randy Rogers Band concert. The concert footage came from their June 8 show at Whitewater Amphitheater in New Braunfels, Texas; as well as two back-to-back shows on March 29 and 30 at Floore's Country Store in Helotes, Texas. The video ends with a message from the band: "Thanks to all our fans for being our 'crazy people.' This one's for you."

"Crazy People" was the first single off the group's album Hellbent. The track is produced by Dave Cobb (Chris Stapleton, Sturgill Simpson, etc.) and recorded at Nashville's Historic RCA Studio A where a slew of musicians have recorded, including Dolly Parton on "Jolene."

Their latest single hit the No. 1 spot on the Texas Radio Chart and their album also marks their seventh album to chart Top 10 on Billboard's Top Country Albums Chart.

The band is currently on the road performing numerous headlining shows in their home state of Texas as well as traveling the country performing headlining dates and music festivals.