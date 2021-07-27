Randy Rogers Band and Parker McCollum are among the first round of artists named to the lineup for Mile 0 Fest next year.

Other just-announced performers include American Aquarium, Ray Wylie Hubbard, Shane Smith & the Saints, Reckless Kelly, Wade Bowen, Mike and the Moonpies, Kylie Frey and many more.

The 2022 event will return to Key West, Fla., running from Jan. 25-29. More performers will be added to the schedule soon, and festival packages go on sale Aug. 5, with individual passes becoming available Aug. 9.

It's the fifth-annual iteration of the Americana and Red Dirt Music-oriented event, and especially after a year full of pandemic-induced shutdowns, hitting the five-year mark is an accomplishment that founder Kyle Carter doesn't take lightly.

"We are excited and grateful to hit this milestone," Carter notes in a press release. "Over the past four years, our attendees, artists and crew have become family – Mile 0 Fest has turned into an ever-growing ‘family reunion of strangers.’ Each year we strive to improve upon the last, pull some rabbits out of the hat and throw the best party of the year. 2022 will be no exception."

The acts on the bill are sure to bring a stacked show to Mile 0 Fest in 2022. McCollum has been one of the biggest breakout stars of country music over the past year, notching a No. 1 at country radio with his runaway hit, "Pretty Heart." He's currently readying his full-length major-label debut, Gold Chain Cowboy, which will follow his 2020 EP, Hollywood Gold.

Meanwhile, the Randy Rogers Band continue to keep the traditions of two-steppin' dancehall Texas music alive with releases like "I'll Never Get Over You." Pre-pandemic, they and McCollum were both on the road with Miranda Lambert for her 2020 Wildcard Tour.

The Best 2021 Country Music Festivals in One Place: