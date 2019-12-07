The Randy Rogers Band are taking their down-home Texas tunes to the dance floor in their new "I'll Never Get Over You" video.

The group's lead singer, Randy Rogers, finds himself single after his girlfriend breaks up with him at the very beginning of the video, throwing a drink in his face for good measure.

"Well, I’ve never had a drink tossed in my face before… and it was great getting to shoot this in Freiheit Country Store, a dance hall owned by some friends of ours," Rogers tells CMT about the making of the video for "I'll Never Get Over You."

The remainder of the video features the band playing in the dance hall, where there are couples dancing to the song. They aren't your average couples enjoying a night out, either, as Rogers reveals.

"The choreography is by Seth Toups with dancers from the teaching staff for the Lil’ and Elite Wranglers, an award-winning youth country & western swing dance team, plus current and former Aggie Wranglers, an exhibition country & western dance team run solely by Texas A&M students."

The band members also got in on the fun, joining in the dancing for a brief and hilarious scene.

"I hope you enjoy these great dance moves," Rogers says. "I laughed watching just how well it captured our personalities and all the fun we had."

The Randy Rogers Band are currently on tour and will join Miranda Lambert on three select dates of her Wildcard Tour in 2020. Dates and tickets are available on the band's official website.