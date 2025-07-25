Maybe Rascal Flatts bassist Jay DeMarcus is exaggerating in saying he wept upon hearing guest vocals for "I'm Movin' On" from the band's new duets album.

Then again, have you heard it?

The Jonas Brothers headline Life Is a Highway: Refueled Duets, in large part because they're part of the country group's current radio single.

It's a loaded album, however.

Blake Shelton, Jason Aldean, Carly Pearce, Brandon Lake, Backstreet Boys and more joi DeMarcus, Gary LeVox and Joe Don Rooney for reimagined versions of 10 of the band's biggest hits. It's a career-spanning project that helped amplify their tour while simultaneously setting up their next step.

It certainly doesn't feel like Rascal Flatts are checking off a farewell tour obligation crushed by the pandemic.

The artists selected for the album are friends of the band, which means DeMarcus has stories to share about each of them.

During this Taste of Country Nights: On Demand podcast episode, host Evan Paul digs in for thoughts on the best of them, as well as rumors DeMarcus wishes would go away, a secret Rooney probably didn't like him sharing, and the huge country hit they turned down.

Evan Paul: Let's talk about "I Dare You," the current song with the Jonas Brothers. How did you guys choose the Jonas Brothers? Were you seeking them out for that?

We were seeking them out to be a part of the duets record. So we had reached out and said, 'Hey, would you guys like to be a part of this? Pick a song and we'll do it with you.'

And they came back and said, we'd love to be a part of it. Would you be open to an original song instead of us doing one of your hits with you? And then when we heard the song and couple that with the fact that Shay (Dan + Shay's Shay Mooney) had co written it, it just sounded like something that we would do naturally, so it was a no brainer for us.

"I love Eric. I've always loved his music. I'm a fan. And our kids in fact went to school together, so I would see him all the time and I'm like ... come here, hug my neck."

Do you have a favorite Jonas brother?

No, I don't think that I have a favorite Jonas brother. I mean, I love them all equally the same. I show no preference.

Which one is more on your vocal stream?

Probably Nick. My son is a huge Jonas Brothers fan, so I got to ride around a couple summers ago and listen to "Waffle House" like 478,000 times in a row.

I want to talk about the re-release of "Stand" with Brandon Lake. You think he could be a star in country?

I think Brandon could do whatever he wants to do.

To be honest, there's not a better human being. He's an incredibly talented dude, and he's just ... Man, he's one of the nicest guys I've ever had the chance to be in the room with.

And there's something about him. He's got that special thing that you can't put your finger on. You know, it's just an intangible. And you either have that star quality, or you don't. And he definitely has that.

How did you discover him?

I started out in Christian music, and I own a Christian record label. So I'm kind of always watching what's going on there and love, love, love that music.

So I've been following him for a long time and watching his star rise. And I'm just a fan.

What's the wildest Rascal Flatts rumor you've ever heard?

I haven't heard any really bad ones. I guess the one that — It's not even a rumor — but the story that keeps creeping up that bothers me the most is that we fired Eric Church on the Me and My Gang Tour.

I wish that would go away, because he has done quite well on his own.

Dang. I think we might be a part of that.

I wasn't gonna say anything, but ...

Why? Is there something wrong with the article or the story?

I think the story just keeps having a life. And it was 2006, and I can't imagine why people still think that it's worthy of talking about still.

I love Eric. I've always loved his music. I'm a fan. And our kids in fact went to school together, so I would see him all the time and I'm like, 'Dude, everybody's talking about us being in this decades-long fight and it's ridiculous because, I mean, come here, hug my neck.'

So, I don't understand why in the world it's been as big of a story as it is. Because like I said, he's done fine on his own, and it's always just gotten me a little bit. When I see it pop up again on a feed, it's like, here we go again.

I want to just go down a few of the people that are on the record. Give me a Kelly Clarkson story from your life.

Oh my gosh, Kelly Clarkson. We sang with her at the ACM Awards 12 years ago. We did "What Hurts the Most," fell in love with her and have been dear friends with her ever since.

One of my favorite singers on the entire planet. I mean, the girl can sing anything she wants to sing. So when I heard that vocal (for "I'm Movin' On"), I was stunned.

I remember I was listening to it by myself. I'd gotten the file emailed to me and I put it in to the track, and I sat there with my eyes closed and just weeped.

I mean, it was such a vulnerable, transparent vocal sung only like she could sing it. It's one of my favorite tracks on the record.

