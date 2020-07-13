Rascal Flatts called on newcomer Rachel Wammack to help with their upbeat new song, "Quick, Fast, in a Hurry."

The CMA Award-decorated trio have shared another song off their upcoming seven-track EP How They Remember You, "Quick, Fast, in a Hurry," which joins the harmonies between Flatts' lead singer Gary LeVox and duet partner Wammack.

The song follows on-again-off-again lovers who had decided to go their separate ways, but soon realize they still have feelings for one another and are willing to break the rules to reach one another in an instant. "Quick, fast, in a hurry / Won't keep you waiting for me/ I can be there in 30 / Don't worry if the lines get blurry / Just say it / Can you come over," they quickly beckon back and forth in the chorus. "Boy, you don't have to knock," Wammack croons as LeVox calls back, "I already got my smile on."

“As soon as we heard this song, we knew we had to cut it. The chorus is so hooky and we instantly fell in love with it," Rascal Flatts' Jay DeMarcus says in a press release. "And I just love how Gary and Rachel’s voices sound together on it. We’re excited for people to hear this one."

"It’s an absolute honor to be featured on @rascalflatts new song 'Quick, Fast, in a Hurry," Wammack raves on Instagram. "This song is my JAMMM and I had so much fun recording it. And now I’m so excited to vibe out with y’all all summer long."

Flatts' How They Remember You EP also features the lead single title track, along with a cover of Kenny Rogers' "Through the Years." It comes in the wake of the cancelation of the Farewell Life is a Highway Tour that was supposed to cross the country this year, but was halted due to the coronavirus pandemic. The EP will be released on July 31.