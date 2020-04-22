Country and Americana lifer Ray Wylie Hubbard is back with a star-studded, bluesy stomp of a single, the first from his upcoming and 17th studio album. The tune, "Bad Trick," features contributions from Ringo Starr, Joe Walsh, Chris Robinson and famed music producer Don Was.

The song is the first product of the musician's union with Big Machine Records, the Nashville-based record label that launched Taylor Swift. Hubbard announced his contract with Big Machine earlier this year.

The singer's forthcoming album, aptly titled Co-Starring, arrives July 10, and the veteran country crooner sounds excited about the project.

"I have believed in the rule that one should not sing their own praises, but with my new record on Big Machine Records, well, I'm going to have to break that rule," Hubbard says in a press release. "Co-Starring has got grit, groove, tone and taste and is so righteously cool that small demons will drool, and little angels will want to line dance."

As if the above-mentioned members of the Beatles, the Eagles and the Black Crowes aren't enough to anchor Hubbard's forthcoming collection, the album also counts Ashley McBryde, the Cadillac Three, Pam Tillis and more among its musical guest stars.

Throughout the years, Hubbard has established himself as one of country music's most sought-after writers and performers. In addition to his solo albums, he's contributed to myriad other releases; in 2018, Hubbard received a co-writing credit on the title track of Eric Church's 2018 album, Desperate Man.

Co-Starring is now available for pre-order here. See the record's cover below.

Big Machine Records