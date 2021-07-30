A Dolly Parton and Reba McEntire Duet Is Coming

Dolly Parton was pressed to answer why she and Reba McEntire have never cut a song together, and she admitted they did, recently. The new recording is one country fans know well, and it'll be a part of a future McEntire project.

Talking to Andy Cohen, the host of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, Parton admits that she and McEntire "just" cut a version of "Does He Love You," a 1993 hit from McEntire and Linda Davis. That rendition won a Grammy and a CMA Award on its way to No. 1 on the country airplay charts, and it's considered one of McEntire's signature songs.

"It turned out really good. I've always wanted to sing with her," Parton tells Cohen, confessing that she has no idea why it never happened until now.

"We really sounded good together," Parton adds. "I think the fans are gonna like it."

McEntire's last studio album was Stronger Than the Truth in 2019. In 2020, she reissued her Rumor Has It album to celebrate its 30th anniversary. That's unlikely to be the mode for a release of "Does He Love You," as the ballad was recorded for a greatest hits album released in 1993.

Parton is doing interviews to promote her new perfume. She also recently invited Carly Pearce to be a member of the Grand Ole Opry; the singer will officially join the hallowed country music institution on Tuesday (Aug. 3).