Reba McEntire Heads Up All-Star Dolly Parton Opry 100 Tribute Weeks After Husband’s Death

Reba McEntire was on hand to head up an all-star tribute to Dolly Parton during the Grand Ole Opry's 100th anniversary celebration on Wednesday night (March 19) in Nashville.

As Today reports, McEntire joined Carrie Underwood, Lady A and an all-star choir to sing Parton's career-altering smash, "I Will Always Love You," as part of the event.

Parton was not present for the celebration, so McEntire shared some warm words for her friend, whose husband of nearly 60 years, Carl Dean, died on March 3 at the age of 82.

"It's been a great night of celebration, but of course, it’s just not the same without you," McEntire said. "Dolly, everybody here at the Opry and around the world wants to send you our thoughts and prayers. And you gotta know, we will always love you."

Parton had a message of her own for the fans and stars who assembled at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville for the Opry 100: A Live Celebration, which aired as a three-hour special live on NBC and streamed live on Peacock.

“Well, hello, I am Dolly Parton and I am a proud member of the Grand Ole Opry, and I’m so sorry that I can’t be there with everybody in person," she said in a video.

"But, of course, you know my heart is with you and my spirit is with you."

Parton turned to social media to share an emotional statement after her husband's death, writing, "This is a love note to family, friends, and fans. Thank you for all of the messages, cards, and flowers that you've sent to pay your respects for the loss my beloved husband Carl. I can't reach out personally to each of you but just know that it has meant the world to me. He is in God's arms now and I am okay with that. I will always love you."

Parton also posted a very special song that she dedicated to her husband's support over the years titled "If You Hadn't Been There."

She made her first public appearance since her husband's death on Friday (March 14), dropping in on Dollywood's opening day for the 2025 season by smiling and waving at fans in attendance.

