Reba McEntire and her actor boyfriend Rex Linn jetted out for some well deserved relaxation time recently, taking a family vacation to Italy with the singer's son, Shelby Blackstock, and his wife Marissa.

According to social media posts, the gang made stops in Naples and the island of Capri during their vacation, making the most of all the stunning sights — and delicious food — that coastal Italy has to offer. The activities on their agenda varied, and McEntire shared a snapshot of herself during one of their more laidback sightseeing ventures: Museum-hopping.

"Had a great day in Naples visiting the National Railway Museum of Pietarsa!" McEntire wrtes alongside a photo of herself looking every bit the part of relaxed, happy tourist, complete with fanny pack and cell phone strapped across her body.

But some of their adventures were a little more thrill-seeking. On their Instagram Stories, both McEntire's son and her daughter-in-law shared moments from their boat tour through Capri's Blue Grotto, a sea cave that requires anyone who wishes to enter to pass through a very narrow passage.

Instagram Stories posts show McEntire, Linn and the rest of the family lying flat in the bottom of a small boat to pass through into the cave.

The family trip also doubled as a romantic couples' vacation, and McEntire played the part of photographer for her son and his wife, who got married in February 2022.

Another Instagram Stories video shows them all gussied up in front of the Royal Palace of Naples before watching Andrea Bocelli perform with American Idol alumna Pia Toscano.

McEntire's family vacation comes before a busy fall ahead: The country star is stepping into the role of The Voice coach when Season 24 of the show kicks off in late September.