Reba McEntire's son Shelby Blackstock might be all grown up, but the country legend was remembering the little-kid years in a tender birthday message she shared to social media on Sunday (Feb. 23).

Blackstock celebrated his 35th birthday on Sunday. He's McEntire's only child, whom she shares with her ex-husband Narvel Blackstock.

She wound it back to the 1990s for her birthday tribute, showing a selection of photos in which Blackstock looks like he might be about five or six years old. He's wearing a personalized sweater with his name on it in the pictures, and the mother-son duo are sharing a microphone as they laugh and pose for the camera.

"One of the greatest blessings God has given me," McEntire writes in the caption of her post. "I love you with all my heart, Shelby."

Another piece of nostalgia in this birthday post is "He Gets That From Me," a tender song about a mother's love for her son that McEntire included on her 2003 Room to Breathe album.

"His curly hair and his knobby knees / The way the sun brings those freckles out / Talk and talk, never miss a beat / Yeah, he gets that from me," McEntire sings in the section of the song playing in her post.

McEntire celebrated her son's birthday with him in person, too.

Marissa Blackstock, Instagram Marissa Blackstock, Instagram loading...

Blackstock's wife Marissa documented the birthday festivities on her own social media account, sharing an Instagram Stories slide of a fancy birthday dinner out.

McEntire herself isn't pictured in the video, but you can hear her and her boyfriend Rex Linn singing "Happy Birthday" as Blackstock blows out the candle on his birthday dessert.

"Middle age, here I come," Blackstock jokes in the clip.