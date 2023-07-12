Reba McEntire lived the high life in a 13,000-square-foot mansion on 83 waterfront acres in the Nashville suburb of Lebanon, Tenn. Dubbed Starstruck Farm, the elegant Southern manor home offered every top-notch amenity.

The country legend's former mansion features seven bedrooms, five full bathrooms, a chef’s kitchen, a home theater, a wine room, an eight-car garage, a swimming pool, a separate guest house, a barn and more. The exterior of the luxury estate includes beautiful brick and rock work, meticulous landscaping and sweeping views of Old Hickory Lake.

McEntire sold the stunning property for $5 million to Nashville businessman Deron Lichte, who announced his plans to turn it into an events venue. According to RolandNote.com, the Nashville Business Journal reported the sale on July 12, 2017. The property is now called the Estate at Cherokee Dock, and it pays homage to country music.

All seven bedrooms are decorated to tribute some of country music's all-time biggest stars, beginning with the master suite, which features a theme paying tribute to McEntire herself. The other rooms pay tribute to Patsy Cline, Willie Nelson, Garth Brooks, Dolly Parton, Loretta Lynn and Johnny Cash.

According to its website, the Estate at Cherokee Dock is "Middle Tennessee’s premier event venue for those looking to host high-end events on some of the region’s most beautiful property." The estate is the perfect setting for "elegant weddings, exquisite galas, private retreats, corporate celebrations, charitable fundraisers and any other ceremonial events you can creatively conceptualize."

Scroll through the pictures below to see inside Reba McEntire's former waterfront mansion, and keep scrolling to see inside the stunning property as it looks today, as well as her incredible California estate.

With recent additions over the last few years, the space is now set to become a resort and spa that's "the ideal setting for nationally recognized corporate events, retreats, charity galas, weddings, concerts and ticketed events."